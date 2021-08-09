Thousands of students stepped back onto campus as Tracy Unified returned to in-person instruction to start the new school year.
West High School welcomed students and staff back to school as they entered on a red carpet to the cheers of leadership class students.
West high will begin the new school year with approximately 2,250 students.
At Tracy High about 400 incoming freshmen learned about their new school from the Link Crew, upperclassmen mentors during their freshman orientation on Friday morning. Freshmen met their principal and assistant principals along with their counselors.
Freshmen went on tours of the campus to learn where their classrooms were and where to find help if needed.
Students and staff returning to class will have to wear face masks while indoors at all TUSD campuses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.