The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department has identified the victim of a Sunday morning homicide as a Tracy resident.
The department reported that Elizabeth Mann, 60, of Tracy, had been visiting a family member in the Westley area when she was the victim of an attempted carjacking. Deputies had responded to the 7100 block of McCracken Road at about 1 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired, and additional reports that a person had been shot. Upon arrival, deputies found the woman, who had been shot. Mann was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.
Witnesses provided a description of the shooter, identified later as Tierra Davis, 18, who has family in Stockton. Deputies soon found her and after a brief foot chase she surrendered and was taken into custody. The Sheriff’s Department reported that deputies found a semi-automatic firearm near her when she was arrested.
The department reported that Davis is likely linked to a crash on Interstate 5 that occurred shortly before the Westley incident, and the car involved in that crash had been taken in an armed carjacking in Stockton about an hour earlier. Davis had also been reported as a missing person out of Stockton on Saturday. She was booked into Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and two counts of carjacking.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office and Stockton Police Department are investigating both incidents. Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective Fisher at (209) 525-7083.
