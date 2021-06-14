Tracy woman takes personal ordeal as inspiration for blood drive

Kristy Coleman had always been a dedicated blood donor. Then in late 2019 her life changed, and she became the one in need of a blood transfusion.
Coleman, who is a project manager at San-I-Pak in Tracy and a 2002 graduate of Tracy High, had no reason at the time to believe she would come down with a rare blood condition that would put her life in danger.
She didn’t feel sick, but she had put off her doctor’s recommended visit to the testing clinic for routine blood work. Then, in November 2019, right before her 35th birthday, she made the appointment to get a series of blood tests. She and her husband were about to get on a plane for a vacation to Las Vegas when her doctor called: her thrombocytes, the blood cell fragments also known as platelets, were critically low, and she should go to the closest emergency room right away.
According to the American Red Cross, platelets are the blood cells that are responsible for clotting. Too few platelets can lead to easy bruising, gastro-intestinal bleeding or excessive bleeding from any type of wound or even surgery. A normal platelet count is 150,000 to 400,000 per-microliter. Her count was at 5,000, representing a severe case of immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). It’s a condition where the body’s immune system doesn’t recognize the platelets as beneficial blood cells, but as invasive cells that should be destroyed.
“I didn’t feel sick. Most of the time I feel pretty normal,” she said. “When I look back on it, I was really tired, but I feel like nowadays ‘tired’ is like a constant feeling in adult life.”
After a week in the hospital for tests and treatment her doctor put her on a heavy dose of steroids, which eventually brought her platelet count back up to normal. Several months after that hospital visit thought it was a one-time episode, but soon she was learning more than she ever expected to know about ITP. Her mother, Jayne Soares, also educated herself about the details of the condition, and the warning signs of potentially fatal episodes.
“With that episode there were no symptoms, but she has had subsequent episodes where there are things that she can look for. She had the second episode … where her nose bled for 2½ hours, and that’s always an indication, or things like gums bleeding,” Jayne said.
The nosebleed, which happened in August of 2020 prompted another trip to the emergency room at Sutter Health Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, where her platelet count was down to 2,000. That required two platelet transfusions. She had another relapse again in April when bleeding gums warned her that she needed to go to the hospital again. Another stay at Memorial Medical Center included two more transfusions until her platelet count was back up to near the safe level.
By now she knows that even without symptoms she has a condition which could be fatal.
“At any point if I had taken a spill or gotten into a car accident, anything could have happened. I could have had internal bleeding at any moment, then it would have basically killed me,” she said. “It gets a little scary when you think about it.”
Her second relapse also confirmed that her life had changed.
“For a while I was really on eggshells. I was feeling kind of defeated, feeling like I had to be in a bubble, because they tell you, ‘You can’t do sports anymore. You have to be just careful with everything you do, because you have the possibility of bleeding out if something happens.”
Rather than withdraw Coleman has found inspiration instead.
“In the last 6 months I’ve done better at not letting it control me,” Coleman said. “Because I can’t do anything to prevent it, there isn’t a cure for it, so there’s no point in dwelling on it really. I just have to live my life,” she said.
Now she has turned her focus to educating people about ITP, and about the importance of blood donations in general. Coleman teamed up with the American Red Cross to arrange for a blood donation event at the American Legion Hall on Tracy Boulevard on June 21.
By this week, just through her Facebook posts and through co-workers at San-I-Pak, a local company that makes infectious waste sterilizers used in hospitals, including Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, she has filled up most of the 45 available donation spots on June 21.
Coleman will be there for the event to talk about ITP, as well as the other ways that blood donations save lives. The event comes a week after World Blood Donor Day, which is Monday, June 14.
For many years Coleman didn’t need a special occasion to donate blood.
“I used to be a blood donor myself. It was something that my mom and I did together for many years. I always loved being able to give back,” she said. “When I got sick, obviously I can’t donate anymore, and when I became a recipient, I started to realize even more how important blood donations were.”
As her own ordeal coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic it only increased her awareness of how much donations are needed.
“I was constantly hearing about the shortage of blood and how the pandemic had affected blood drives all over – at workplaces, schools, churches – being cancelled left and right because of the pandemic.”
“Now that things are opening up, I think that World Blood Donor Day is falling at a pretty good time because people are getting a little more comfortable being out, so I’m trying to educate people on the benefits of donating, the lives they could save, the importance of it.”
Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
