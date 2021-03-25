A fire burned through a field of tule sending a column of smoke visible for miles northeast of Tracy Wednesday afternoon.
A news release the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority said it received reports of a grass fire burning in the 20000 block of El Rancho Road that was threatening nearby buildings at 5 p.m.
A large column of black smoke could be seen from central Tracy as the fire burned through a thick field of tule along El Rancho Road near Canal Boulevard.
Firefighters called for water trucks and were assisted by crews from the Manteca-Lathrop Fire District and the fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes.
Firefighters remained at the scene into the evening extinguishing hotspots in the field.
No one was reported injured in the fire.
