Tracy Unified School District is giving its employees a chance to advance their careers through an online education program that will help them finish their college degrees.
On Tuesday the district introduced a group of its classified employees to Reach University, an online program that offers a Bachelor’s degree in liberal arts as a step toward earning a teaching credential.
Zachary Boswell, TUSD’s Director of Curriculum and Accountability, said that the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing has given the district a grant that will allow up to 40 classified employees a chance to complete their degrees.
About 70 people showed up to Tuesday’s meeting at the district office on Lowell Avenue to find out if they would qualify, so Boswell expects there will be no problem awarding those 40 scholarships.
“We get funded depending on how many people enroll in the program, so it’s $4,800 per person that enrolls per-year, so we’re approved for $192,000 per-year, if we were to get 40 people,” he said. “It depends on how many we get. We’re approved for up to 40 for the next 3 years.”
Mike Caulfield, the California School Employees Association president for Tracy Unified School District, said that the district needs to be creative to get people into teaching jobs, estimating that about 200 teachers are needed in school districts from Stockton to Tracy, Manteca and Mountain House.
“There are just not enough people going into the field. A lot of teachers retired early due to COVID, and now we have a huge vacuum,” Caulfield said, adding that the good news is there’s plenty of interest from people who want to pursue credentials, as shown by Tuesday’s turnout.
“We weren’t expecting a turnout like this. We have only 40 slots and I think we’re going to probably hit 60 people wanting to apply.”
Boswell said he’s familiar with Reach University because he has taught some of their courses.
“We said, ‘What would it take to partner with you to get this opportunity?’ and they let us know there is this grant available and it would cover the cost of a bachelor’s, because Reach is very affordable.”
He noted that all of the students that he has taught are classified employees who have a goal of getting a teaching credential.
The scholarships are available for anyone with at least two years of college. Hector Camacho, Vice President of Workforce Development and Dean of Admissions for Reach University, told the group at Tuesday’s meeting that even those who don’t get the scholarships can enroll for $75 a month.
“For those of you interested in what degree it is, we offer one degree: a Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies, so if you’re interested in teaching elementary school that automatically gets you in the CSET (California Subject Examinations for Teachers) in the multiple subjects area.”
He added that Reach has a credential program as well, and the CTC grant can help those who complete their Bachelor’s degree get financial assistance for their credential program.
“The thing is, the Bachelor’s is the barrier right now, so get the Bachelor’s, and then we have the counselors who actually provide you with what your options are when you’re about to enter that fifth year,” Camacho said.
Those who attended Tuesday’s meeting were urged to sign up by the end of October for the 2024 semester. They would also have to take a 4-week introductory course in November.
“If you need to think about it we admit again in the Spring for next Fall,” he said.
Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
