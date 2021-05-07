Tracy Unified School District is getting ready to execute an extensive spending plan for funding received from two federal one-time grants: The Expanded and Learning and Opportunity grant and the three-year Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant. Both grants have deadlines for spending.
“As you're aware, there's a lot of one-time money that is coming to us – in fact a fabulous amount of money. And while we'd like to spread it out over more years, we have to spend it all by Sept. 30, 2024,” said TUSD Superintendent Brian Stephens. “So we've communicated with staff, we’ve taken feedback, input, and you will see that this is quite an extensive list.”
The spending plan was presented to TUSD’s Board of Education on April 27 by Associate Superintendent of Educational Services Julianna Stocking and Associate Superintendent of Business Services Rob Pecot. The plan will be voted on at the next board meeting on Tuesday, May 11.
Funds from the Expanded and Learning Opportunity grant must be spent by Aug. 31, 2022 and has an apportionment of $10.3 million. $449,000 of the grant must be spent on services for homeless students.
“So the purpose of the Expanded and Learning Opportunity Grant – which we're going to refer to as ‘LO,’ learning opportunity, throughout this presentation – is really to implement a learning recovery program that really focuses on providing direct service to students, in which 85% of those funds are to be directed to students direct support,” said Stocking. “It also really calls out on really serving our most vulnerable populations.”
As outlined by the presentation, the LO spending plan’s learning recovery program will, at minimum, provide supplemental instruction, support for social and emotional well-being of students, as well as meals and snacks to, at minimum, students from the district’s most vulnerable populations. This includes:
• Pupils who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals
• English learners
• Foster youth and homeless youth
• Students with exceptional needs
• Students at-risk of abuse, neglect or exploitation
• Disengaged students
• Students who are below grade level, including but not limited to those who did not enroll in kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year
• Those at-risk of not graduating
• Other students identified by certified staff
“In addition, I'd like to point out that this is also the grant that requires that 10% of the apportionment be allocated towards hiring classified staff to provide direct service to students. And you'll see that within our plan,” said Stocking.
The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund is one-time funding that must be spent by September 2024 and is aimed specifically at addressing the impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the district and its students in elementary and secondary schools. TUSD has the ESSER outlined in three phases, based on how the funding was allocated: ESSER 1 at $2,052,791, ESSER 2 at $9,372,730 and ESSER 3 at $21,088,642.
“So COVID has obviously affected almost everything in our lives. So ESSER funding is given to school districts and LEAs (local education agencies) to purposely to combat the learning loss from COVID, supplies etc.,” said Pecot, who noted that ESSER 1 funds have already been spent.
“You can see going from $2 million to $9 million to $21 million, kind of shows how COVID has transitioned, if you will. And this has been said a few times already, but all of this money needs to be spent. And the difference – whether you're talking about one, two or three – they have different time periods in which it needs to be spent. But everything needs to be spent by September of 2024. This is not an ongoing funding.”
Stocking and Pecot displayed a spreadsheet that detailed which funding sources would go into which resources and materials. They separated the plans into four sections: Proposed Plans for Student Learning Loss, Proposed Plans for Mental Health Services, Proposed Plans for Technology and Proposed Plans for COVID-19 safety measures.
Proposed plans for Student Learning Loss include extended library hours, tutoring, parent engagement workshops and additional bus routes among its list of resources; Proposed plans for Mental Health Services include the hiring of additional counselors, mental health family workshops and unconscious bias training for TUSD staff; Proposed plans for Technology include funding for 2,000 student computer replacements for the next three years, hiring of more technicians and monthly WiFi hotspots for qualifying students; and proposed plans for COVID-19 safety measures include ongoing PPE expenditures, such as gloves, masks and cleaning products, social-distancing furniture and equipment and potential student COVID-19 testing.
The full presentation for spending and rationale can be viewed on the TUSD website. A PDF copy of the slide presentation, courtesy of TUSD, can be found with the online version of this article.
• Contact Brianna Guillory at bguillory@tracypress.com or 209-830-4229.
