Tracy Unified School District's Board of Education regrouped for a special meeting at its offices on Oct. 20, just a week after meeting and voting to reopen campuses to students using a hybrid model.
The board's 4-3 vote on Oct. 13 in favor of bringing students back Nov. 2 was met with mixed reactions from the public, with further divisiveness added because the vote happened before any public comment had been heard.
This time the board ensured things were done differently and heard 20 minutes out of a stack of 162 public comments before deliberating. Board president Brian Pekari read the comments, and noted that an additional 250 emails were also received.
Pekari, along with board members Ameni Alexander, Jeremy Silcox, Jill Costa and Lori Souza met in person while vice president Steve Abercrombie, member Simran Kaur, Superintendent Brian Stephens and other administrative staff attended the meeting virtually.
Abercrombie issued an apology to the public about the previous faux pas before addressing items on the agenda.
"I want to apologize to the citizens and teachers who felt like their voices weren't heard at the last meeting. I made an action to move the item regarding the reopening of schools ahead of the hearing of delegates," Abercrombie said.
"I failed to acknowledge that the board members had received several comments from the community and staff regarding the reopening. By not doing this it gave people the impression we were not interested in what the parents, students and staff felt about this important topic. I apologize for giving that impression."
After hearing the recommendations by Superintendent Brian Stephens and an hour of discussion, the board voted unanimously to delay reopening campuses until Jan. 4. At that time, students will be brought back on campus using a hybrid model as long as county guidelines still consider it safe.
Staff will also explore options for students enrolled in special academic programs who wish to continue distance learning and plan to release more information on that in the coming weeks. Previously, students only had the option to return to school for hybrid learning or to disenroll in their current school and enroll in the district's independent study charter school.
"I realized that this year, 2020, has been extremely difficult and stressful for a lot of people. People have lost their jobs, homes and sadly some loved ones. Unfortunately, some of us have also lost our civility," said Abercrombie during his opening remarks.
Abercrombie acknowledged that part of being a board member meant receiving feedback and criticism from the public for certain decisions made as part of the job. He pointed out that whatever decision the board made that night was in a "no-win" situation.
However, he also noted that board members' spouses and children did not sign up to receive any "trolling" or harassment based on those same board decisions, condemning such acts.
"I am asking everyone to do some soul searching and reflect on our behavior. Are we setting the example we want our children to demonstrate toward our peers?"
Several members of the board shared the same sentiment during their turns to speak.
During Stephens' presentation to the board, he stressed the importance of being mindful of state and county data when making reopening decisions.
"I sincerely believe that our goal should be to return to in-person instruction as soon as it is safe for students and staff. I believe that having students back in our classrooms is what is best for our students. There's no question in my mind," said Stephens, who recently recovered from testing positive for COVID-19 himself.
He presented his six-point recommendation to the school board, which advised remaining in distance learning until Jan. 4, citing reduced disruption for students toward the end of the first semester and additional time for staff to execute a smooth reopening. The recommendation also suggested that the board reports COVID-19 numbers in every meeting in order to closely monitor for a potential spike in numbers and advocated for the district to continue to work closely with the Department of Public Health.
"We are going to risk nobody's health," Stephens said.
Board Trustee Jill Costa wanted to clarify to members of the public that the district did have a drafted reopening plan available to view on its website, despite several emails she received contradicting the fact.
The 16-page document, found on the district's COVID-19 webpage, outlines the schools plan for sanitation, distance learning, PPE, hygiene practices and contact tracing, among other resources of information. The plan has been approved by county and state departments of public health according to Stephens.
"My vote will always be that students need to be in school. If we need a bit more time to be less disruptive to our high school students when we bring them back, I can live with that. But we will bring our students back to school," said Costa.
Costa also used the examples of nine other school districts in the county planning to reopen in November, standing by her initial vote to bring students back next month but still willing to compromise and wait until the start of the second semester.
"I don't think it matters what date we choose to reopen. There will always be those who are unhappy with this," she said, also adding that the district would never go beyond what the county has deemed safe for students.
This meeting marks the last TUSD board meeting before the 2020 general election, meaning that school district responsibilities and decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic have the potential to fall into new hands. Both Silcox and Costa are running for reelection against five other candidates, while Alexander is hoping to fill a seat on the Tracy City Council. Pekari's term will also be coming to an end, as he is not running for reelection.
Although the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the U.S. as a whole, San Joaquin County cases are the lowest they've been in months ̶ though those numbers are still higher than numbers reported at the start of the pandemic.
California currently has the county listed in its "red" tier for a "substantial" amount of cases per day. According the state's website, San Joaquin County currently averages 4.9 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 people. A total of 24 cases were reported on the day of the special board meeting per San Joaquin County's data dashboard.
• Contact Brianna Guillory at bguillory@tracypress.com or 209-830-4229.
