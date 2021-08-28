Tracy Unified School District announced two new appointments this week in its administration.
Zachary Boswell, current principal of West High School, was named Director of Curriculum, Accountability & Continuous Improvement for the district and will also be filling the role as principal at the Tracy Independent Charter School.
Boswell previously served as assistant principal at West High from 2013 to 2017 and was a high school English teacher before joining TUSD. A press release sent out on Monday also said that Boswell has been part of TUSD’s negotiating team for the past two years.
He will officially start his new roles once a new principal is named for West High.
Bond Cashmere is a new assistant principal at West High, filling in the seat left vacant by Michael Stagnaro, who was recently named principal for Bohn Elementary School. Cashmere joined TUSD in 2005 as an English teacher at Tracy High School and became the district AVID coordinator in July 2017.
Bond started Monday at West High in her new role.
