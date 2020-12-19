TracyUnifiedSchool District received a donation of 10,000 bottles of hand sanitizer that teachers, staff and students can use for personal protection against COVID-19 when they return to campus.
Medline Industries, Inc. at the Prologis International Park of Commerce delivered the 4-ounce bottles of sanitizer to the district warehouse Monday morning.
Jesse Greenberg, public affairs director at Medline, said in a statement, "As a healthcare company with hundreds of team members who live in this community, we're doing all that we can to expand access to personal protection during the pandemic. Tracy Unified Schools is a critically important institution and we are happy to donate 10,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to teachers, staff and all those who are working to ensure our schools are safe."
TUSD is currently teaching through distance learning with some special education classes returned for in-person instruction.
The district will have the sanitizer ready for students once the county leaves the most restrictive purple tier.
Rob Pecot, TUSD associate superintendent of business services said the sanitizer donation is valued at about $30,000.
"The sanitizer will be distributed to sites throughout the district and will ultimately benefit the health and wellness of students, staff and the Tracy community. Tracy Unified is thankful for the thoughtfulness and generosity of Medline Industries, Inc. We are both proud and fortunate to have such wonderful community partners,” Pecot said.
Medline operates a 1.1-million square-foot distribution center in Tracy that employs 680 people. The company operates 23 manufacturing sites and 45 distribution centers, shipping 550,000 unique medical products and manufacturing another 80,000 different medical products.
