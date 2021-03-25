Thousands of students returned to the classroom for the first time in more than a year as classrooms from kindergarten through sixth grade across Tracy Unified School District reopened for in-person instruction on Monday.
Brian Stephens, TUSD Superintendent, said the district expects about 60% to 65% of students returned for the hybrid schedule. Students are split into two cohorts, with each cohort on campus two days a week, putting between 30% and 35% of the school’s population on campus on a given day. Seventh through twelfth grade remains in distance learning until next week.
“Ideally we would like every kid back in the classroom every day for the full amount of time. But for the first day, and we’ll see how this goes, I think people felt it went well. It’s not ideal but it’s better than what we had and we’re appreciative of getting kids back on campus,” Stephens said.
On Tuesday morning Freiler School Principal Stephen Theall was busy helping direct traffic as parents arrived to drop off their children for the B group’s first day of school.
“We’re excited to have our kids back. Our kids are excited to be back. I know our families were excited. It was a great day yesterday, it really was,” Theall said. “I really appreciated our students really working to make sure they are doing things the right way and following directions. That comes from our families, too, helping get our students get ready to come back to campus.”
One of the biggest challenges Theall faced on the first day was student arrival and directing traffic to different areas to help maintain social distancing as students arrived.
Stephens has visited several campus sites and said students and staff were working with the new COVID-19 rules.
I’ve walked through a lot of classrooms and what I’ve seen is kids are doing great with the masks and distancing, the classrooms were set up nice and the teachers were very aware of what’s allowable and what’s not allowable, so I think we did a really fine job,” Stephens said.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated their recommendations for social distancing in classrooms calling for a three-foot space between students.
“We easily exceeded that in every class I was in, it’s doubled or tripled in some occasions because classes are small,” Stephens said. “I didn’t see any problems. I saw kids genuinely engaged and excited to be back in the classrooms.”
In classrooms Freiler students worked behind folding plastic shields at their desks.
“I know this past year has not been easy. So much is made of how our teachers responded well and flipped education completely over and that’s completely true, but it’s been a big change for our families also,” Theall said. “We’ve appreciated their support in distance learning and at the same time we’re very excited they’re back in the classroom. We truly believe there are things that we can do inside of a classroom that even if we’re doing a great job with distance learning it’s just not quite the same.”
Monday and Tuesday were the first days for many of the students to finally meet their teachers in person.
“At the sites I was in and what I’ve heard around the district the return was extremely smooth, it was organized. I think really trying to follow safety precautions, trying to make sure it’s a good environment for students and staff and I just really applaud the efforts of our employees who really over the last three weeks once this decision was made have really worked hard,” Stephens said. “We sent out a series of deadlines to have certain tasks done at the school sites and they nailed it, they made every single one of those and I think that helped to get them ready for a smooth reopening of school sites.”
Theall was appreciative of the effort families made preparing their children for the return to the classrooms.
Under the hybrid schedule one group of students will attend classes on campus Monday and Thursday while another comes to school on Tuesday and Friday with everyone having distance learning on Wednesday.
“This is just the first step of many to getting completely back to normal,” Theall said. “It was great day, it was bit of an emotional day, yesterday but it was great to students. When the bell rang there were many students who didn’t want to leave. They wanted to keep going and there were many teachers who felt the same way. It was a great sign there.”
