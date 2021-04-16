On Tuesday the Tracy Unified School District got official word that Superintendent Brian Stephens plans to retire at the end of the next school year.
The announcement came at the end of a closed session, with the report out of the session stating that Stephens would retire as of June 30, 2022. The school board did not take any action, and the matter was on the agenda for information only.
Stephens, 60, said on Wednesday that he had long planned to retire by age 62, and said his retirement date will come shortly after his 62nd birthday. The announcement gives the school district a year to find a replacement, be it someone from within the district, or should the board decide to do a wider search for its next superintendent.
“I wanted to give the board plenty of time so there would be no rush,” Stephens said.
Stephens said he has worked in education for more than 38 years, including 31 years as an administrator. He has been the superintendent at Tracy Unified since July 2014 following the retirement of former superintendent James Franco. Stephens expects that once he retires he will move from his home in Manteca to the East Coast to live near his daughter.
