Tracy Unified School District announced on Friday that Ana Blanco has resigned from her position as a trustee on the TUSD Board of Education as of Feb. 15, and the school district is now seeking a replacement.
Blanco is presently facing criminal charges resulting from her arrest on Dec. 7, 2022. In that incident she reportedly went to the home of a family member in violation of a restraining order, resulting in a felony burglary charge, as well as misdemeanor charges of violating a court order and resisting arrest.
She was held without bail for more than a month, and then was released on her own recognizance on Jan. 11. Since then she has attended two school board meetings. During the public comment portion of the Jan. 24 meeting one person called for her resignation, but otherwise neither Blanco or any members of the TUSD school board or staff have made any public comments about the case. She has another court date coming up on Monday.
Blanco was elected to the board in 2020, and the district is now seeking applications to fill the vacant position, with the term expiring at the end of 2024.
Applications are available at the TUSD office or website and must be submitted to the district office by 5 p.m. on March 15. The school board plans to interview applicants and appoint a new trustee at a special meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 22.
