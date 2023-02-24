Tracy Unified School District announced on Friday that Ana Blanco has resigned from her position as a trustee on the TUSD Board of Education as of Feb. 15, and the school district is now seeking a replacement.

Blanco is presently facing criminal charges resulting from her arrest on Dec. 7, 2022. In that incident she reportedly went to the home of a family member in violation of a restraining order, resulting in a felony burglary charge, as well as misdemeanor charges of violating a court order and resisting arrest.

