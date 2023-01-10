Tracy police confiscated more than 1,000 marijuana plants and arrested two men from San Francisco during raids on two suspected indoor marijuana growing operations in west Tracy last Thursday.

A news release from the police department said the department’s Special Investigations Unit, acting on tips from the community, began an investigation of two separate homes and discovered large-scale marijuana cultivation operations.

