Tracy police confiscated more than 1,000 marijuana plants and arrested two men from San Francisco during raids on two suspected indoor marijuana growing operations in west Tracy last Thursday.
A news release from the police department said the department’s Special Investigations Unit, acting on tips from the community, began an investigation of two separate homes and discovered large-scale marijuana cultivation operations.
Officers from the special Investigations Unit along with the department’s SWAT team served search warrants on both homes on the morning of Jan. 5.
The first home was in the 1600 block of Treehaven Lane where police confiscated 645 marijuana plants and arrested a 53-yesr-old man.
The second home was in the 2700 block of Marshall Court where police seized 549 marijuana plants and arrested another 53-year-old man.
Both men were booked in the San Joaquin County Jail on charges related to cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale and other charges. Both men have since been released from county jail.
Police said they do not believe the grow house were related to each other.
Anyone with information regarding an illegal grow operation can call the police non-emergency line at (209) 831-6550 or make an anonymous tip through Tracy CrimeStoppers by calling (209) 831-4847 or texting “TIPTPD” and your message to 274637.
