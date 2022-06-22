A 20-year-old man is under arrest after shooting from a vehicle that was chasing another in central Mountain House Sunday afternoon.
A news release from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said just after 1 p.m. the department received several calls reporting one vehicle chasing another in the area of East Heritage Drive and South Prosperity Street.
Callers also said they saw a passenger in the second vehicle, the one chasing the other, shooting a handgun out the window at the first vehicle.
Sheriff investigators determined the shooting started over a domestic violence incident involving Jerome Ward, 20.
During the investigation deputies determined Ward was the person seen shooting the gun out of a rear passenger window of a car driven by another person.
Surveillance camera photos released by the Sheriff’s Department allegedly show Ward firing the handgun at the vehicle being chased through the Mountain House streets.
No one was reported struck by the gunfire during the chase and Ward and the driver of the car fled the scene.
On Monday deputies stopped a car believed associated with the shooting and arrested the driver, Shelvin Walker, 36.
He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and being held on $255,000 bail on charges of prohibited person possessing or owning ammunition, possession of a large capacity magazine and assault with a firearm on a person.
On Tuesday detectives located Ward at Cushing Court in northwest Stockton and he was taken into custody without incident.
He was booked into the county jail and is being held without bail on charges including include assault with a firearm on a person, false imprisonment, criminal threats, violation of probation, being a felon in possession of a weapon, and several other gun charges.
Ward was scheduled to have appeared in the Manteca Branch of the San Joaquin County Superior Court yesterday and Walker is set to appear in the Manteca branch courtroom on Friday.
