Press staff report
Two California Highway Patrol officers were hospitalized early Friday morning after an object struck their patrol car, causing it to crash on Tracy Boulevard just north of town.
Tracy CHP office spokesman Joe Whitlock said that he could not disclose details of the incident pending further investigation, but he did confirm that two officers were injured and are expected to make a full recovery.
The incident happened at about 3:40 a.m. as the patrol car with two officers in it headed north on Tracy Boulevard in response to a call for service. As the car approached the curve near Bachetti Road an object struck the patrol car, causing it to veer off the roadway and overturn.
Whitlock noted that the type of object and manner in which it struck the car would not be disclosed at this time, nor did he say if the CHP believes any people were responsible for object striking the car.
Tracy Boulevard was closed for more than 4 hours between the scene of the crash, just south of Bachetti Road, and Lammers Road as the CHP investigated the crash scene.
