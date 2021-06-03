A man shot and killed two people and injured a third before shooting himself early Thursday morning at the Green Oaks Mobile Park, 29229 N. MacArthur Drive, in north Tracy.
Lt. Tony Sheneman said the Tracy Police Department’s communications center received multiple calls of several gunshots fired at the mobile home park at 2:47 a.m.
The first police officer arrived three minutes later and found four people, three men and one woman, with gunshot wounds in the mobile home complex.
Sheneman said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and two of the men were taken to an area hospital with serious wounds.
The third man received what Sheneman called a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to an extremity and was expected to be released from the hospital later today.
By 9:45 a.m. one of the men taken to a hospital had died of the gunshot wound and the other was out of surgery but in critical condition.
In a news release Thursday afternoon police stated the man in critical condition is suspected to be the gunman who sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police believe the shooter was known to the victims but did not release names of the suspect or the victims.
A section of Goldenrain Drive in the mobile home park was closed by crime scene tape as officers and detectives worked outside one of the mobile homes. Police cars blocked an area of view in front of the mobile home.
A police chaplain was at the scene standing by a group of people near the crime scene.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the scene and Sheneman said search warrants were being written, and he expected investigators to be at the mobile home park for several more hours.
• Contact Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or call 209-835-3030.
