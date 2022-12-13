12-16 gm nightclub shooting arrests
Two in custody following shooting outside north Tracy nightclub
12-16 gm nightclub shooting arrests
Two in custody following shooting outside north Tracy nightclub
Press staff report
A man and a woman from Stockton have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a north Tracy nightclub earlier this month.
Police reported on Monday that Raydell Morris, 31, and Brittany Schuyler, 31, were arrested in Culver City in Los Angles County in connection with the shooting on Dec. 4 on the 1000 block of Pescadero Avenue.
Police originally received a call at 1:58 a.m. that morning when someone reported that a woman had been shot in a parking lot following an argument between a nightclub security guard and a man later identified as Morris.
Police reported that after the argument Morris got into a lime green Mercedes-Benz occupied by Schuyler, and then got out of the car and allegedly discharged a firearm at a group of people and cars in the parking lot. A parked car was hit by gunfire, but no people were injured.
Police learned that right after the shooting a woman confronted Morris, who allegedly pistol-whipped the woman, knocking her unconscious. Morris and Schulyer fled the scene in the Mercedes while the woman, who police did not identify, was taken to an area hospital and treated for her injuries.
Due to the severity of the incident the police department’s General Investigations Unit took over the investigation and quickly identified Morris and Schuyler as the suspects, and got a description of their car.
Law enforcement agencies throughout the state were notified of the incident and within 24 hours of the notification Culver City Police arrested Morris and Schuyler. Both were brought back to San Joaquin County and booked into the county jail on Saturday.
Both are being held without bail on charges of attempted murder, conspiracy and assault with a firearm with an added charge of accessory against Schuyler.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Det. Brian Azevedo at (209) 821-6534 or Brian.Azevedo@tracypd.com.
