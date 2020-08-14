Two of Tracy’s mayoral candidates have a jump on fundraising since announcing their intention to run for office last year.
Jass Sangha, who announced her candidacy in February 2019, raised more than $43,610 in 2019 and $1,084 so far in 2020, according to the Form 460 campaign disclosure statement she filed at Tracy City Hall on July 29.
Her campaign collected $26,633 in the first half of 2019. That included 49 cash contributions of $100 or more from individuals and businesses. The largest, $5,000, came from Tracy Outlet Partners LLC of Fremont, and she also received $2,000 from River Islands Development LLC of Walnut Creek. Sangha collected another $16,977 in the second half of 2019, including 58 contributions of $100 or more from individuals and businesses.
She spent $3,406 in 2019 and also received $3,650 worth of nonmonetary contributions, mostly for campaign events and T-shirts. She has also spent money on advertising.
Nancy Young’s campaign collected $9,455 in 2019 after she announced her candidacy last June. Most of that amount, about $8,180, came in the second half of the year, and it included four contributions of $1,875 from individuals involved with Integral Communities of Newport Beach, developer of Tracy Hills. Young spent $9,046 on her campaign in 2019.
So far in 2020, Young has raised $5,171, including 15 contributions of $100 or more. The largest was a $2,500 donation from Dominique Ferency, an information technology specialist from Sienna Plantation, Texas. Young has spent $3,179 so far this year on campaign expenses.
Other candidates who have filed their Form 460 are mayoral candidate Dan Arriola and council candidate Ameni Alexander. Both reported that they had not raised or spent any money prior to July 1.
