The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department arrested two teenagers last week following an investigation into vandalism at two schools in Mountain House.
On the morning of Sept. 27 the Sheriff’s Department learned that someone had taken a campus golf cart at Wicklund Elementary School, 300 E. Legacy Drive, and caused about $1,800 worth of damage as they tried to crash through a metal gate. The vandals then reportedly went to Hansen Elementary School, 1400 S. Durant Terrace, and scrawled graffiti across the campus.
Investigators eventually identified four youths as suspects, and with the help of Lammersville Unified School District, arrested two of them on felony charges.
The Sheriff’s Department is seeking more information on the case, and people can call 468-4400 to leave a tip.
Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
