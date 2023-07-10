Two leaders in the Tracy community were killed in a fiery crash on North MacArthur Drive Friday evening.
On Monday the Tracy Police Department said Amrik Wander, 34, and Arvind Ram, 38, both of Tracy, were killed when their car veered off the roadway in the 1800 block of North MacArthur Drive.
In a news release police said at about 9:08 p.m. the department received reports of a solo vehicle accident with the vehicle engulfed in flames and people trapped inside.
Crews from the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority were able to extinguish the fire and both men were found in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Sgt. Mike Richards said the accident is under investigation by the department’s Traffic Safety Unit. He said the unit is still compiling calculations from measurements and other information, but early indications are that speed may have been a factor in the crash, but a final determination is yet to be made.
Richards said no one else was injured in the crash and the only other vehicles damaged were a couple of unoccupied vehicles in a parking lot where their car came to rest.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Alberto Perez at (209) 831-6634 or Alberto.Perez@TracyPD.com.
A candlelight vigil for Wander and Ram is planned for Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. at Tracy City Hall, 333 Civic Center Drive.
