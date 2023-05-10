A man killed two women on Monday, and now faces murder charges with an enhancement of using a firearm in the commission of the crime.
Tracy Police responded to the 2400 block of Sunflower Lane at 12:09 p.m. Monday, on a request for a welfare check at the residence. Upon arrival officers found the two women, ages 39 and 37, deceased inside the residence.
Detectives from the Tracy Police Department’s General Investigations Unit determined that both women were the victims of homicide. Shortly after, officers arrested Satnam Sumal, 55, of Tracy, and booked him into San Joaquin County Jail for two counts of murder.
Police noted that the 39-year-old woman was the suspect’s wife, and the 37-year-old woman was her friend, who had been living with the couple. Police did not release information on how many shots were fired, the type of firearm used or what neighbors may have reported prior to officers responding to the home.
Sumal was booked on charges of multiple counts of murder, as well as an enhancement of using a firearm to cause great bodily injury or death. He is being held without bail in San Joaquin County Jail and is due to appear in court in Manteca Wednesday afternoon.
