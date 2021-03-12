Certified nursing assistants and licensed vocational nurses of the Service Employees International Union Local 2015 picketed outside North Park Post-Acute nursing home on Buthman Avenue Thursday afternoon as part of a labor dispute going on since Jan. 1.
Members of the union gathered to demonstrate against what union representatives called unfair labor practices in negotiation for a new contract.
Representatives said the negotiations began after a sale of the nursing facility that was at one time called New Hope Post-Acute near the first of the year.
Among the issues in the contract dispute are pay raises, health benefits and paid time off.
On Thursday, more than a dozen workers carried signs on the sidewalk in front of the facility to call attention to their labor issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.