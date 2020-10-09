The dismissal of murder charges against a Tracy man accused of killing 64-year-old Parmjit Singh will not be the last word on the case.
On Oct. 1 San Joaquin County Superior Court Judge Michael Mulvihill determined that there was insufficient evidence to hold Anthony Kreiter-Rhoads, 22, to answer for a charge of murder. Mulvihill ruled the case dismissed and ordered Kreiter-Rhoads to be released.
On Wednesday evening United Sikhs released a statement demanding that the U.S. Department of Justice investigate and determine if the homicide was motivated by racial and religious hate.
“All of the indications of a possible race and religious hate motive are present in this case,” said Jasmit Singh of United Sikhs. “But prosecutors and police should have cast a wider net for proof.”
Sgt. Miguel Contreras, spokesman for the Tracy Police Department, said that Singh’s death in GretchenTalleyPark on Aug. 25, 2019, is still an open homicide case. He did not say if there is any additional evidence aside from what was presented in court over a 3-day preliminary hearing last week.
Kreiter-Rhoads was arrested a week after the incident after police found evidence indicating that he was at Gretchen Talley Park when Singh was stabbed in the neck while walking in the park. At last week’s hearing Deputy District Attorney Donald Vaughn presented video evidence that appeared to show a man running from the park after the stabbing, but none of the evidence presented could positively identify the man as Kreiter-Rhoads.
