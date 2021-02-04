United Sikhs will begin a monthly community clean-up in and around Tracy as they form a new Central Valley Chapter with programs to benefit the local area.
Volunteers can gather with the United Sikhs on the first Saturday of every month to pick up roadside litter and clean trash out of community parks as an ongoing community service project.
The chapter will meet at Byron Market, 2650 Byron Road, at 9 a.m. for the three-hour clean-up.
United Sikhs will provide volunteers with trash bags, pick up sticks, gloves and snacks at the end of the cleanup work.
High school students needing community service hours can receive a certificate of service from the event.
United Sikhs, founded in 1999, is a nonprofit organization with chapters in America, Asia and Europe that pursues projects for the spiritual, social and economic empowerment of underprivileged and minority communities.
The central valley chapter will work to assist these communities impacted by natural disasters, hunger, illiteracy, diseases, or violation of civil and human rights.
Volunteers are welcome to join the Central Valley Chapter and can contact Manpreet Singh Shahi for more information at 640-9139 or at manpreet.singh@unitedsikhs.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
