The latest ballot count in San Joaquin County shows little change in local races, with those candidates who held leads as of last Wednesday still on a pace to win their respective contests.
The San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters reports that voter turnout so far is 50.88% in the county, with 201,286 ballots counted out of 365,839 registered voters. Registrar of Voters Melinda Dubroff said that it will still be a couple of weeks before the vast majority of ballots received will be counted. The county elections office must complete the count and certify the vote by Dec. 3.
The results as of Wednesday night includes most of the mail-in ballots and all ballots that voters cast in person on Election Day, Nov. 3, at voter service centers, plus most ballots cast at voter service centers between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2. Ballots yet to be counted, in addition to more mail-in ballots, include same-day registration ballots and provisional ballots.
Last week the election office reported that it expected a 75% voter turnout, representing nearly 274,000 voters, meaning there could be nearly 73,000 more ballots left to count. Dubroff noted that the rate of the count could slow down as the elections office receives duplicate and provisional ballots.
Though late ballots have the potential to affect local races, candidates who led their contests on Nov. 4, the day after Election Day, continue to hold those leads.
The race for San Joaquin County Supervisor, District 5, is closer now than it was last week. Tracy City Councilwoman Rhodesia Ransom maintains her lead with 24,660 votes (51.24%), 7,106 more than she had last Wednesday. With votes counted in the past week Tracy Mayor Robert Rickman has gained on Ransom. Rickman has 23,486 votes (48.76%), putting him 1,192 votes behind Ransom, compared to last Wednesday when he trailed by 1,787 votes.
Tracy Mayor Pro Tem Nancy Young maintains her lead over her closest challenger, Councilman Dan Arriola. Young has 9,367 votes, 2,582 more since last Wednesday and has 35.56% of the vote in the mayoral election. Arriola has 8,053 votes (30.57%).
In the race for two Tracy City Council seats, both Eleassia Davis and Mateo Bedolla maintain their leads, with Davis extending her lead to 16.13% of the vote, gaining 2,123 votes since last Wednesday for a total of 7,091. Bedolla has 6,810 votes (15.49%) and keeps a 935-vote lead over third-place Amrik Wander (5,875, 13.37%).
The race for Mountain House Community Services District’s three seats still favors two longtime incumbents. Andy Su maintains his substantial lead over all others with 3,042 votes (24.74%). Fellow incumbent Bernice King Tingle has 2,102 votes (17.10%), and Harry Dhillon maintains third place with 2,012 votes (16.36%) after gaining 741 votes since last Wednesday. The closest challenger, Raghu Malapaka, gained 467 votes since last week for a total of 1,451 (11.80%).
Ana Blanco extended her lead as the top candidate for the Tracy Unified School District Board of Education. She has 12,223 votes (18.31%), 3,641 more than last Wednesday. Nathalia Hughes Erskine maintains second place with 10,767 votes (16.13%), and Zachary Hoffert with 10,624 votes (15.91%) extended his lead for the third-place seat, leading incumbent Jeremy Silcox (9,531 votes, 14.28%), by 1,093 votes.
The race for three seats on the Lammersville Joint Unified School District Board of Education remains unchanged, with challenger Stephanie Olson still in the lead (3,635 votes, 30.99%), incumbent David Pombo in second place (3,406 votes, 29.04%) and incumbent Anne Bonilla in third (3,100 votes, 26.43%). Challenger Ephelius Cornelious (1,554 votes, 13.25%) is 1,546 votes behind Bonilla.
Teresa Brown keeps the lead to maintain her seat on the San Joaquin Delta College board, Trustee Area 6, with 18,375 votes (52.01%) versus 16,835 votes (47.65%) for challenger Casey Goodall.
