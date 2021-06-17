A transformer fire in a high voltage utility pole closed traffic on Tracy Boulevard between Ninth and 10th streets Thursday morning.
Police and fire crews were called to the roadway for reports of power lines down and arcing at about 10:15 a.m.
Crews arriving on scene found a power pole on the west side of the road arcing with flames pouring out.
Police closed Tracy Boulevard at 11th Street a south of the fire at Sixth Street.
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews were called to deenergize the powerlines and repair the transformer. No cause was known for the fire and no power outages from the fire were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.