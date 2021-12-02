Tracy Police detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on Corral Hollow Road near West Valley Mall Saturday evening. No injuries were reported, but one vehicle that was struck by gunfire from another vehicle as they drove away from the mall.
Police released a statement that said the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. near Grant Line Road. Investigators say that the occupants of the car hit by gunfire may have been in a disagreement with someone at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road, shortly before the shooting. That disagreement may have led to the shooting on the roadway.
Police say the shooting occurred off the mall property on Corral Hollow Road and not at the mall as has been reported by several sources.
No one was injured in the shooting and anyone with information is asked to contact detective Gus Cisneros at 831-6615.
Tips can be reported anonymously to Tracy Crime Stoppers, www.tracycrimestoppers.com, using the P3 app at P3tips.com, texting tip to 274637, text “TIPTPD” then your message or by calling 831-4847.
Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
