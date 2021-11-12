Veterans Day returned to the Tracy War Memorial Thursday morning under clear blue skies and American flags rippling in a light breeze.
Some 200 persons gathered before the monument to Tracy’s war dead to take part in the ceremony, a welcome change from last year’s Veterans Day television presentation, which was held instead of an in-person ceremony because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Vaughn Gates, commander of Tracy’s James McDermott Post, American Legion, the principal speaker, thanked those present for making Thursday’s program a success.
“Today we celebrate the veterans who have assured our freedoms since America’s humble beginnings,” he said. “Through wars and times of peace, American’s veterans have remained committed to ensuring that our great country remains the land of the free and the home of the brave.”
In presenting a proclamation from the City Council, Mayor Nancy Young commented that a number of members of her family, beginning with her father, a World War II veteran, have served in the nation’s armed forces.
District 5 Supervisor Robert Rickman also spoke, noting that Tracy and San Joaquin County have a history of being patriotic supporters of the armed forces and recognizing the contributions of generations of veterans have made.
Seated in the front row of seats before the program started, U.S. Navy veteran Jim Smith said he sees people serving the country today in the same way he served in Vietnam. He said that the recent withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan reminded him of his service on an aircraft carrier in 1975 as American forces evacuated Vietnam under many of the same circumstances.
