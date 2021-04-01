Residents gathered in front of Tracy City Hall Friday night for a candlelight vigil to honor the eight victims of the mass shootings that happened at a series of spas in Atlanta, GA on March 16 and the 10 victims of the mass shooting that took place at a supermarket in Boulder, CO on March 22.
The night was also a chance for organizers to bring awareness to the rise in Asian-American hate crimes. The COVID-19 pandemic originated from a coronavirus that was traced back to Wuhan, China. According to a report by the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, while overall hate crimes decreased by 7% in 2020, Anti-Asian hate crimes increased national by nearly 150%.
“I’m proud of my fellow organizers—Justin Marc Alvarez, Sujoy Shah, Nathaniel Tran, and Marc Mariano—for coming together and together putting this event on,” said organizer William Muetzenberg in public statement. “Thank you to my fellow speakers for expressing your support, solidarity, emotions, and traumas to our crowd.”
Speakers during the vigil – who consisted of Tracy residents involved with the Asian-American community as well as Delta College professor Lorraine Doria and NAACP Vice President D’Andrea David – shared about their own experiences dealing with racism, and the pain and frustration the recent shootings instilled in local communities according to Muetzenberg. Muetzenberg said that councilmembers Dan Arriola, Mateo Bedolla and Eleassia Davis also attended the public gathering.
"Together, we will bend the arc of the universe toward justice, understanding, and equality," he said in an email to Tracy Press.
• Contact Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.