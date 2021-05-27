Tracy will again observe Memorial Day with a virtual program to be aired throughout the day on Monday, May 31, on Channel 26, the city’s public television channel.
The virtual program will include scenes from last year’s Memorial Day program along with recorded speeches by Mayor Nancy Young, VFW Commander Robert Carpenter and Tracy War Memorial Association President Joe Perez.
Names of Tracy service members who died in action, beginning with World War I, will be read, with each name followed by the ringing of a bell.
