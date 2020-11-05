Tracy will have a Veterans Day virtual televised program this year, instead of a public gathering.
COVID-19 restrictions will move personal participation away from the usual venue, Tracy War Memorial, to be shown throughout the day of Nov.11 on Channel 26, Tracy’s community TV channel, reported Joe Perez, president of the sponsoring Tracy War Memorial Association.
“There will be opening remarks by officers of veterans organizations along with video coverage of Veterans Day programs of past years,” he said. “It’s the best way we have of honoring our veterans.”
