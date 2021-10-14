Cars and trucks lined the downtown streets as the Tracy City Center Association in partnership with the Tracy Clutch Burners held the first Street Dreams Car Show in downtown Tracy on Saturday.
About 160 pre-1985 cars and trucks joined the show that took place on 10th Street and Central Avenue attracting about 1,000 visitors.
This was the first car show by TCCA and joined the Saturday farmers market on Central Avenue.
Coming up next TCCA will host the Downtown Tracy Candy Crawl and Halloween costume march from 2 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 23 with free trick or treating at participating businesses.
The Tracy Police Department will join the downtown Halloween festivities with its Safety Scare event.
