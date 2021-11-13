Volunteers filled shoeboxes with gifts destined for children overseas as part of the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child during a packing event at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Wednesday evening.
For more than 20 years, St. Paul’s has joined in the program, which sends shoeboxes filled with hygiene items, books, school supplies, socks, clothing and for children 2 to 14 -years-old across the world.
Volunteer Michele Loomis said the two-hour packing event hoped to have more than 100 of the shoeboxes packed and ready to ship.
Boxes assembled in Tracy go to destinations including the Philippines and Micronesia.
St. Paul’s Lutheran church is also a drop-off site for members of the community who want to assemble their own shoeboxes.
People can bring their assembled boxes to the church administration office at 1635 Chester Drive starting during the national collection week starting Monday.
Shoebox drop off times are:
• Monday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Tuesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Wednesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
• Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Saturday 10 a.m. to noon
Sunday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information on Operation Christmas Child and instructions on how to pack a shoebox for the project visit www.samaritanspurse.org/
