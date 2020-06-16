The city of Tracy has two commission openings and has extended the application deadline to fill those positions.
The Tracy City Council will appoint one member to the San Joaquin County Mosquito Abatement District board of directors, an 11-member board that oversees the county’s efforts to control and exterminate mosquitoes and education the public about mosquito-borne diseases.
The board includes one member each representing the county’s seven cities, plus four members appointed by the county board of supervisors. Tracy’s representative is Greg Selna. His four-year term expires at the end of the month, and he is eligible to reapply.
The city will also appoint one member to the San Joaquin County Commission on Aging. That board now has 15 members, including appointees by the county board of supervisors and representatives of senior service agencies. There is no representative from Tracy currently on the commission.
The deadline for applications for both commissions is June 30. For information and an application form, contact the Tracy city clerk by calling 831-6105, go to the city website, or refer to the Related Links at left or below.
