Come November, Tracy voters will have a say in one of the next phases of cannabis regulation in the city.
The Tracy City Council unanimously agreed on Tuesday to put a measure on the Nov. 3 ballot that will ask voters to approve a commercial cannabis tax. It would need a simple majority vote to pass and would set a cap of 15% tax on the gross revenue of any cannabis-related business.
City Finance Director Karin Schnaider explained that the 15% is a cumulative total. Individual businesses could end up paying less based on which types of licenses they have for their specific business type. Storefront retailers, for example, would pay a 6% tax and all others would pay a 4% tax, while indoor cultivators would pay an annual tax of up to $12 per square foot.
The 15% cap would apply to businesses that hold multiple permits, such as a retailer who also holds local licenses for cultivation, manufacturing and distribution.
The taxes are expected to raise anywhere between $350,000 and $700,000 each year for the city, but Mayor Robert Rickman said he expected that any money raised would cover the city’s costs for cannabis permitting and regulation.
“This isn’t a moneymaker for the city. The reason there is a tax on this is because the city as an entity is the one that’s going to regulate the industry,” Rickman said, adding that the state regulates tobacco and alcohol, but much of the regulation for cannabis falls on localities. “We can’t be in a position to subsidize an industry. It wouldn’t be fair to other businesses that are hurting.”
An earlier cannabis tax initiative, Measure D, was supported by 62% of Tracy voters in November 2018 but failed to pass because it needed a two-thirds majority vote.
The new tax measure was one of three votes the council took on cannabis-related matters Tuesday, and the city still has work to do before it begins to issue its first permits for cannabis businesses in town.
On a separate unanimous vote, the council approved the procedures and guidelines for cannabis business permit applications.
The process will include the same points system that the council discussed previously. Applicants will be rated and prioritized based on what they can tell the city about their business plans. The city is putting an emphasis on local ownership; community benefits offered; and social equity guidelines, including priority for woman-owned businesses, employee benefits, and opportunities for seniors and minority groups.
Assistant Development Services Director Bill Dean told the council that the process still needs fine-tuning in terms of defining social equity priorities. The matter will come back for additional council review, but he’s confident that the city staff can create a plan to get the highest-scoring applicants through the permit process quickly.
“Of course we’re going to tailor these guidelines so things go expeditiously for everyone,” Dean said. “No one is looking for an excuse to slow anything down. Quite the contrary, I think we pride ourselves on being the place to do business. Not the second-best place, but the best place to do business. That is our goal and will always be our goal.”
The council also voted unanimously to introduce an ordinance regulating commercial cannabis. The local law, which still needs final approval, requires specialized business licenses and also requires people to apply for a city permit if they want to work for a cannabis-related business. The council agreed that the worker permit would remain valid even if the permit holder went to work for a different business.
Retail cannabis storefronts are limited to a maximum of four, and on Tuesday, the council considered extending that requirement so that all cannabis-related businesses would be limited to four of each type: indoor cultivation, distribution, manufacturing, testing and non-storefront retail. But the council agreed that those additional limits would complicate the cannabis business landscape, as those who wanted to run different types of non-storefront operations would not only need multiple permits but would also have to compete for limited permits.
Council members also noted that the community benefit aspect should be applied to each business owner and not necessarily each individual business permit. Dean told them that once a person had one type of cannabis business license, the city could simplify the process of getting additional licenses.
“The whole point of going through the process and evaluating applicants is to find out in essence who we’re getting into business with in terms of operating these cannabis businesses,” Dean said, adding that most of the city’s questions would be part of the initial permit process and might not be necessary if the same applicant sought additional permits.
