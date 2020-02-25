Hundreds of students and adults walked around the West High School quad to show support for suicide prevention during the second Suicide Awareness Walk organized by senior Nathan Campbell.
Campbell established the walk last year in honor of his uncle who died by suicide in 2018. He wanted to highlight the topic and help people learn about suicide prevention so other families wouldn’t have to go through the pain his did after his uncle’s death.
The awareness walk took on a special meaning after West High student Brandon Persiani took his own life in late January.
During the walk, several campus clubs and community organizations set up tables and offered to discuss help and options for people in crisis. A counselor was available in the school office for anyone who wanted to talk privately.
Support is available 24/7 from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800-273-8255. People can also text 741-741 to connect with a crisis counselor.
