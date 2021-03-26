Citing “worsening hydrologic conditions,” the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has announced that Tracy area irrigation districts will be among those unable to receive water taken from the Delta-Mendota Canal “until further notice.”
The Bureau’s statement reported the initial water allocation of 5% of a full amount remains in effect, but the hold on the start of D-M Canal deliveries is a new restriction. It means the districts can distribute water pumped from rivers, but none from the canal until he USBR gives its approval.
Ernest Conant, the Bureau of Reclamation’s regional director, said that although conservative hydrologic data was used to develop the initial CVP water supply allocation, inflow projections to CVP reservoirs have decreased from February forecasts, which further constrain available water supply.
“After careful consideration of water management options, we are adjusting the allocation for south-of-Delta agricultural contractors – which include local irrigation districts but not the city of Tracy,” Conant said. “As always, we will continue to monitor hydrology as the water year progresses and continue to look for opportunities for operational flexibility.”
Northern California has about 51% of average precipitation for this time of year; statewide average snowpack levels are at 63% of average. Ongoing dry conditions will require the coordination of federal, state and local agencies.
As the water year progresses, changes in hydrology and opportunities to deliver additional water will influence future allocation decisions, the Bureau stated in its announcement.
• Contact Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
