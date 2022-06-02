Graduates in West High’s Class of 2022 came away from their 4-year mix of in-person and online education with the message that they can always remember their high school education as a unique experience.
West’s 27th graduating class totaled 453 individuals, and three students speakers reminded them that the 2 years in the middle of that high school experience – 2 years shaped by COVID-19 restrictions that included closed campuses and remote, online classes – were a valuable part of that education.
“As much as I lament the lost school and extracurricular time due to the pandemic, I’m extremely grateful for the time we did get,” Salutatorian Daniel Grover told his classmates, adding that even with pandemic restrictions there were plenty of ways to get involved in school.
“I’m glad for the four volleyball seasons I’ve played in. I’m grateful for the time I spend in my classes with my friends and teachers, and I’m grateful for all the school activities I’ve been able to attend. I got a senior prom. I got a senior homecoming and grad night, and I’m so glad I did.”
Associate Student Body President Isaiah Quiriz reminded his classmates that the students managed to find good times alongside adversity, recalling a home football game during his freshman year where the visiting team dominated on the scoreboard with a 40-point lead, but students in the stands knew the Wolf Pack team would still give them something to cheer about.
“It was those moments and memories in the stands that really mattered,” he said. “Then it happened. It was a miracle. We scored! Blue Crew went wild, screaming at the top of their lungs, waving their blue and gold pom-poms and throwing blue chalk in the air. It is this moment that sticks with me; when the crowd was filled with joy and the air was filled with the beautiful blue powder under the Friday night lights.”
Valedictorian Manasvini Kala added that the difficult times helped students form a bond through adversity.
“I’m grateful that we never gave up during the past 4 years. Things got tough along the way, but we fought it and we are sitting here with our caps and gowns, ready to conquer whatever life throws at us in the future.”
It led to the theme that Principal Annabelle Lee left the class with, citing the appointment in February of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“She is the first African-American woman to serve on the highest court in the nation, and that is one word I want you to take with you as you journey ahead in your life. When you question if you belong or if you can make it, there’s something you should do: Persevere.”
“Know that you can and you will move forward,” Lee said. “Know that you can and you will find your way, and know that you can and you will persevere.”
“You will always be part of the Pack, and always be part of West High, Best High.”
