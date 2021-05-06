The efforts and achievements of West High students and staff over the past two years was recognized by the California Department of Education, which named West as a California Distinguished School.
Zachary Boswell, principal at West High, was proud the school had been recognized for its efforts.
“We’re super excited about it,” Boswell said. “We’re the only traditional high school in the county to get it this time, which is great news for our staff to be recognized at such a high level, our staff and our students. Not very many schools get it.”
The Department of Education announced the award on April 28, recognizing exemplary performance based on data from the past two or three years. This is the second time West High has been honored as a California Distinguished School, with the first time in 2003.
“We are extremely proud of our staff and students. It really is every single employee on campus; it takes every single one of us to achieve something like this. We know we have awesome students. We have awesome staff members. We can do better and this is proof of the fact that we were able to accomplish a really important thing for our students,” Boswell said.
Distinguished school recognition is based on performance and progress on state indicators that include test scores, suspension rates and conditions and climates.
Boswell said that just a few years ago students were performing at a level the staff not happy with. This year’s state recognition acknowledges the work it required to turn the school’s performance around in areas including math and English.
“In 2017-18 we had a lot of work to do with our test scores and suspension rates at the school, and we set off as a whole staff commitment to try and improve upon those areas and we really did.” Boswell said. “We were in 2017-18 pretty much lowest in the district in both of those areas and we are, at this point, we’re no longer the lowest. Our suspension rate has gone quite a bit down; I think we’ve gone from 12% down to around 3% which is a really big improvement.”
Over the past two years, math scores of students who are proficient or advanced increased by 12% with English scores increasing by 26%.
The school became a Title 1 school in the 2018-19 school year, a designation where more than 60% of the students are low socio-economically and the school receives extra funding to be used help meet the needs of those students.
“We’ve proven that we’ve used the extra resources we’ve been given to help with student success across the whole school,” Boswell said.
He lauded the efforts of the staff that created a plan to address testing shortcomings that would lead to the award recognition.
In a written statement, TUSD Superintendent Brian Stephens congratulated West for their achievement. “I am extremely proud of all the efforts of students and staff for bringing this much deserved and prestigious award to West High School,” he said.
Boswell praised the students’ efforts, saying the recognition honors the approximately 2,200 students enrolled at West High too.
“It was a huge effort on our students’ part as well. We went around and talked to the students about the importance of testing — we did as a staff make a commitment to making sure students knew to take these seriously as well. Tried to rally our students behind, ‘Let’s show the community that we’re a great school and we’re a high performing school,’ and the students really met the call there over the past few years,” Boswell said.
West High will keep the California Distinguished School designation until 2023 when they can apply again.
“Our staff was exemplary and inspiring before this but it’s very cool that it’s recognized as such and all the good things that are going on at our school, something to be proud of for sure,” Boswell said.
• Contact Glenn Moore at gmoore@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4252.
