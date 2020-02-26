California’s presidential primary election is just days away.
Polls in Tracy and in Mountain House will open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. People can check their polling places — which might have changed since the last election — on the back of their sample ballots or on the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters website.
Those who’d rather not wait can vote early in person at the new Tracy Voter Service Center, which opened this week inside WorkVine209 at Northgate Village, 1005 E. Pescadero Ave., Stes. 165-167. The center is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. now through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on election day.
The center has touchscreen voting machines, a drop box for mail-in ballots, and a staff of election workers who can help with missing ballots, last-minute voter registration and other election-related questions.
Mail-in ballots can be dropped into any mailbox, with or without a stamp, as long as they are postmarked no later than Tuesday. Or they can be placed in a secure ballot box at City Hall, 333 Civic Center Plaza, during business hours.
Voters in a hurry can also drive up to a county election official and hand in their sealed, signed vote-by-mail ballots at several local “Drive Up Democracy” events between now and election day.
• A drive-thru will be set up to accept ballots at the Tracy ACE Station, 4800 Tracy Blvd., from 5-9 a.m. and 4-8 p.m. Friday and Monday.
• Drive-thru drop-off will be available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Tracy Motorsports, 3255 Auto Plaza Way.
• The Tracy Voter Service Center in Northgate Village will have a drive-thru lane from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday and from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday.
For information: San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters, 468-8683.
