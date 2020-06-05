High winds fueled a grass fire burning along Interstate 205 near the on-ramp at Naglee Road, one of several fires in the Tracy area on Friday.
That fire began around 12:15 p.m., with flames stoked by the wind sending thick clouds of smoke across the freeway and snarling traffic in both directions. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority firefighters fought the fire and later got help from water trucks sent by Caltrans to get it under control.
At 3:30 p.m, another fire was reported burning along Interstate 580 near the Tracy Hills community, and crews were sent to fight that fire.
Shortly after that, several cars burned off South Banta Road near 11th Street.
Just before 5 p.m., firefighters were sent to the West Valley Mall area in response to reports that flames were approaching backyards off Clover and Corral Hollow roads. That fire began small, about the size of a manhole cover, and quickly spread through dry fields just north of Interstate 205.
Winds were in the 20-30 mph range from the west and south throughout the afternoon. The weekend is also expected to be windy, but mild — with highs in the 70s — compared with the 100-degree heat earlier in the week.
