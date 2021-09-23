Wine glasses were raised high in downtown Tracy as the annual Downtown Tracy Wine Stroll returned after a year-long hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dino Margaros, executive director of the Tracy City Center Association, which hosted the wine stroll, said visitors filled the streets during the annual wine tasting.
“Wine stroll went extremely well, attendance was great, people were having fun,” Margaros said. “The weather cooperated so overall it was great night.”
TCCA sold about 1,000 tickets for the wine stroll including some on the day of the stroll. Overall attendance at the stroll was about 1,500 people as some visitors came to the stroll just to enjoy the atmosphere of downtown with the food trucks and live music.
“The restaurants were all full so it definitely had its intended effect, getting people back into the swing of things, getting them back into the routine of our regular events,” Margaros said.
The stroll featured 22 businesses along 10ths Street, Central Avenue and Sixth Street serving as pouring locations.
“A lot of the merchants were excited to get people into their doors through an event like the wine stroll and let citizens experience all they have to offer,” Margaros said.
The next big TCCA event will be the Street Dreams Car Show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 9 along 10th Street and Central Avenue.
Taps on Tenth and the Holiday Ornament Stroll and Open House are slated to return in November.
“Seems like every other week we have an event, we’re playing catch-up,” Margaros said. ”We definitely condensed our event season, instead of eight or 10 months now it’s down to five months trying to get everything in.”
TCCA will also bring back the Downtown Candy Crawl and costume march with free trick-or-treating at participating business on Oct. 23 from 2 to 5 p.m. The Tracy Police Department, California Highway Patrol and American Medical Response ambulance will also be there holding a Safety Scare event.
For more information on Tracy City Center Association events visit www.tracycitycenter.com or go to https://www.facebook.com/DowntownTracy.
Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
