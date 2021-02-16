A 31-year-old Tracy woman was able to escape after she was carjacked at gunpoint by a woman and two teen boys and forced to drive to Stockton early Saturday morning.
According to a news release from the Stockton Police Department Corrina Macias, 22, of Stockton, and two 17-year-old boys were arrested at Hammer Lane and West Lane in Stockton with the woman’s car.
The woman was able to escape her captors and call police who found her car just after midnight with the three suspects. Police also said a stolen firearm was found in the car.
Macias was booked into county jail and is being held on $1.1 million bond facing charges of kidnapping, carjacking, possession of a stolen vehicle, armed with a firearm during a felony, receiving stolen property, carrying a loaded handgun and not the registered owner, felon or addict in possession of a firearm, a prohibited person in possession of ammunition and conspiracy to commit a crime.
She is scheduled to appear in the Stockton branch of the San Joaquin County Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
No other information was provided on the two teens due to them being minors.
