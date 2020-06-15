Between 100 and 200 people marched on 11th Street from the Tracy Sports Complex to Tracy City Hall to denounce racism and police brutality Friday afternoon.
The protesters, organized by Youth for Black Lives Matter, spread out across 11th Street, and the police coordinated rolling road closures as they marched east across town.
The group gathered around the fountain in front of City Hall to listen to speakers and to observe 8 minutes, 46 seconds of silence in memory of George Floyd, who died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for that length of time.
The peaceful demonstration was one of many protests throughout the area and the nation in recent weeks. A larger group, stretching from sidewalk to sidewalk for multiple blocks, marched across Tracy and shut down 11th Street on June 4.
