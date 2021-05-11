During the first of what he said was a series of announcements this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced the California Comeback Plan – nicknamed the “California Roars Back” campaign – a $100 billion economic recovery plan, with $12 billion meant to provide immediate relief for two-thirds of Californians.
“California’s recovery is well underway, but we can’t be satisfied with simply going back to the way things were,” said Newsom. “We are tripling the Golden State Stimulus to get money in the hands of more middle-class Californians who have been hit hard by this pandemic. Two in three Californians will receive a check from the state and more than $5 billion in aid will be made available to those who need help paying their rent or utility bills.”
Highlights from this plan include focuses on financial relief through state tax rebates for low- and middle-class families, rental assistance – including backpay relief and utilities assistance.
The Golden State Stimulus, which was traditionally reserved for low-income families in the state, will now be expanded to accommodate those who fall in the middle-class income bracket. Boasting it as the “largest state tax rebate in American history,” the plans will direct one-time $600 payments to all taxpayers who make up to $75,000 a year, with an additional $500 in direct payments to families with dependents.
An additional $500 in direct payments will also go to undocumented families.
The California Comeback Plan also includes what the state refers to as “the largest renter assistance package in the country,” allocating $5.2 billion for low-income renters to cover back-rent and rent for several months in the future. Another $2 billion will help Californians pay overdue water and utility bills.
Funding for this plan will come mostly from a combination of federal relief dollars and money from the state’s general fund and operating surplus.
“Because of our progressive tax policy, we rely on those Californians who have the most. And that very small segment of California has done incredibly well this last year,” said California Budget Chair, Assemblymember Phil Ting during a joint press conference in Oakland on Monday. “Because of that, we have an unprecedented budget surplus. And that budget surplus is going right back to the most vulnerable Californians, the ones who need the help the most.”
According to Newsom, California’s budget surplus is currently at over $75 billion. Just a year ago, the state predicted a $54 billion shortfall.
“It’s a remarkable turnaround. We talk about California coming back. I made a point at the State of the State a number of months ago that California is not coming back – California is going to come roaring back,” said Newsom.
When asked by the audience about Newsom’s thoughts on if California is still on track to discontinue the tier system by June 15, Newsom said that he was confident based on the reduced case-rates and number of vaccines administered in the state. He did caution, however, that the COVID-19 virus was still rampant, referencing at least 12 mutations of the strain being monitored in the state.
“I reinforce this in closing before we open up to questions to make this point: one has to do with the other. That California’s economic success, our economic recovery is predicated on ending this pandemic,” he said. “And that’s why it’s important to remind each and every one of you the power and potency – If we want to get our kids safely back to in-person instruction, if we’re going to get our small businesses back up and operational, if we want this economic recovery to continue as robustly as it’s began, we need to continue our vaccine program. We need to continue to be vigilant and mindful of mask-wearing and social distancing until this disease is behind us once and for all.”
