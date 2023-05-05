Friends of the Library poetry reading

Participants in the Tracy Friends of the Library poetry reading and awards ceremony, “Coming Together,” gathered at the Grand Theatre on April 27 to share their work and be recognized by public officials.

The Tracy Friends of the Library put local poets of all ages in the spotlight to express their talents during the group’s Third Annual Tracy Poetry Contest reading and awards night on April 27 at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts.

“The Tracy Poetry Contest has become an important event for the community over the past three years,” said Michelle Mavis, President of the Tracy Friends of the Library board. “It shows that the residents of Tracy are interested in supporting the literary arts and that there are talented writers in our community. The Tracy Friends of the Library is grateful to the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts and the City of Tracy for helping support this event as part of Tracy Arts Month.”

More than 50 residents of Tracy submitted poems to the Tracy Poetry Contest. Sarah Bai, a local teacher and poet, served as judge.

The Tracy Friends of the Library organized the Tracy Poetry Contest to provide Tracy residents of all ages the opportunity to share their thoughts and feelings through poetry during National Poetry Month and Tracy Arts Month in April.

The Tracy Friends of the Library is a nonprofit membership organization that promotes literary, educational, and cultural activities in the City of Tracy and has been actively supporting the Tracy Branch Library for more than 30 years. The TFOL welcomes community participation and is actively looking for new members who want to help our local library. For more information, contact the Tracy Friends of the Library at tracylibraryfriends@gmail.com.

Poems from the contest

Books

It's an adventure

that makes you sure

that the real world

doesn't exist

A world that consumes you

Inspires the reader

to be a leader

instead of meaner

Books are knowledge

they teach

our history

Books are everything—

Ella French

12 & under

It’s okay

It's okay not to know.

We are forced to know,

always.

But what if

we just truly don't know?

Coal didn't know it was gonna be a diamond

until pressure was applied.

Water thought it gave life,

until it flooded the earth.

Fire was an energy source,

til' the devil made it his home.

A bee doesn't know it's going to die

after it stings.

It's okay not to know.

Just like a bird has no clue it can fly

until it opens its wings.

Katessa Morford

13-17 years old

My Hometown

As I walk these streets of my hometown

The memories of my childhood come swirling around

At the age of sixty three

I see it through the child in me

I have been here on and off for my whole life

From a baby then a teen and now a wife

Time growing up overseas and other places

Never felt like the love in my hometown’s familiar faces

The beautiful Tracy Inn, now a historic landmark

Was a place locals gathered before the day would start

Friends would chat for hours about city matters

Over coffee, donuts, and breakfast platters

In my youth, we played in the street until dusk

Until we heard our parents calling for us

The next day we’d ride our bikes to school

In plaid uniforms trying to look cool

On Friday nights we’d go to the high school football game

Where the Bulldogs would proudly sport their name

The stadium was filled with people, spirit, and song

As the high school band marched along

Then on Saturdays we would go to the movies at the Grand

Where I sat eating penny candy as my brothers held my hand

These are some fond memories as I walk through town

Enjoying the many sights and sounds

Then I remember why my parents stopped here to raise their children

They counted on the love and support they found here to help them

And as I have gotten older, I remember this town as it used to be

And see what a blessing it still is for you and me

Jean Wagner

18 & up category

