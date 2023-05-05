The Tracy Friends of the Library put local poets of all ages in the spotlight to express their talents during the group’s Third Annual Tracy Poetry Contest reading and awards night on April 27 at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts.
“The Tracy Poetry Contest has become an important event for the community over the past three years,” said Michelle Mavis, President of the Tracy Friends of the Library board. “It shows that the residents of Tracy are interested in supporting the literary arts and that there are talented writers in our community. The Tracy Friends of the Library is grateful to the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts and the City of Tracy for helping support this event as part of Tracy Arts Month.”
More than 50 residents of Tracy submitted poems to the Tracy Poetry Contest. Sarah Bai, a local teacher and poet, served as judge.
The Tracy Friends of the Library organized the Tracy Poetry Contest to provide Tracy residents of all ages the opportunity to share their thoughts and feelings through poetry during National Poetry Month and Tracy Arts Month in April.
The Tracy Friends of the Library is a nonprofit membership organization that promotes literary, educational, and cultural activities in the City of Tracy and has been actively supporting the Tracy Branch Library for more than 30 years. The TFOL welcomes community participation and is actively looking for new members who want to help our local library. For more information, contact the Tracy Friends of the Library at tracylibraryfriends@gmail.com.
Poems from the contest
Books
It's an adventure
that makes you sure
that the real world
doesn't exist
A world that consumes you
Inspires the reader
to be a leader
instead of meaner
Books are knowledge
they teach
our history
Books are everything—
Ella French
12 & under
It’s okay
It's okay not to know.
We are forced to know,
always.
But what if
we just truly don't know?
Coal didn't know it was gonna be a diamond
until pressure was applied.
Water thought it gave life,
until it flooded the earth.
Fire was an energy source,
til' the devil made it his home.
A bee doesn't know it's going to die
after it stings.
It's okay not to know.
Just like a bird has no clue it can fly
until it opens its wings.
Katessa Morford
13-17 years old
My Hometown
As I walk these streets of my hometown
The memories of my childhood come swirling around
At the age of sixty three
I see it through the child in me
I have been here on and off for my whole life
From a baby then a teen and now a wife
Time growing up overseas and other places
Never felt like the love in my hometown’s familiar faces
The beautiful Tracy Inn, now a historic landmark
Was a place locals gathered before the day would start
Friends would chat for hours about city matters
Over coffee, donuts, and breakfast platters
In my youth, we played in the street until dusk
Until we heard our parents calling for us
The next day we’d ride our bikes to school
In plaid uniforms trying to look cool
On Friday nights we’d go to the high school football game
Where the Bulldogs would proudly sport their name
The stadium was filled with people, spirit, and song
As the high school band marched along
Then on Saturdays we would go to the movies at the Grand
Where I sat eating penny candy as my brothers held my hand
These are some fond memories as I walk through town
Enjoying the many sights and sounds
Then I remember why my parents stopped here to raise their children
They counted on the love and support they found here to help them
And as I have gotten older, I remember this town as it used to be
And see what a blessing it still is for you and me
Jean Wagner
18 & up category
