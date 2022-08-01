Visitors strolled through downtown Tracy to enjoy the summer evening during the second Social at Sunset on 11th Street and Central Avenue.
The free event had music by DJs through downtown along with food trucks and restaurants for dining.
The Social at Sunset began last year as a celebration for the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and returned as a way for residents of all ages to enjoy the downtown offerings.
The event went for 6 to 9 p.m. with the streets closed to traffic.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.