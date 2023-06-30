The owners of a downtown business got clearance from the Tracy Planning Commission on Wednesday to convert their catering trailer into a restaurant.
On a 3-0 vote, the commission approved a development review permit for Machuca’s Kitchen at 22 E. Ninth St., allowing owners Candido “Johnny” Machuca and Gabriella Rodriguez Machuca to open an outdoor dining establishment on the site.
Machuca’s Kitchen had been operating under a temporary use permit, which the city issued in September 2022 and which expired in March. During that time the city also cited the business for code violations, including unpermitted metal storage containers and unpermitted electrical and plumbing connections.
Their application to the city proposed establishing their catering truck as a permanent fixture, with one converted shipping container as a deli/café, and another as the restrooms for the business. They’ll also be required to “immobilize” their trailer and connect it to city utilities.
The result will be an outdoor dining space with the three structures, picnic tables, lighting and planter boxes, with a shade structure likely to be added.
The planners approved the project with little comment, with commissioner Gurtej Atwal asking if the code enforcement issues would be resolved. Gabriella Rodriguez Machuca also noted that she had challenged some of the code enforcement citations.
City Attorney Bijal Patel replied that compliance with the terms and conditions of approval would resolve all of those issues.
“I thought it was a great, different idea for the design and use of that space,” commission Chairman Joseph Orcutt said, adding that he was glad to see that staff and the applicant worked out all of the details, including code enforcement issues, before making a recommendation to the commission. “The communication is ultimately making it a good product for the benefit of the residents of Tracy.”
Atwal made the motion to approve, and Orcutt and Nasir Boakye-Boateng supported the motion.
Orcutt was selected as chairman of the commission at the start of Wednesday’s meeting, replacing Cliff Hudson, who resigned earlier this month in response to turmoil on the Tracy City Council. Another seat is vacant now after Julius Augustus resigned. Orcutt noted that Augustus turned in his resignation because he was moving out of the area.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.