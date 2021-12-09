Nominations are being taken now through Dec. 16 for the 60th annual Tracy Community Recognition Awards presented by the Tracy Chamber of Commerce.
The annual awards recognize achievements and contributions to the community by Tracy residents and organizations.
Nominations are received for the community and the awards are given to:
• Business of the Year
• Entrepreneur of the Year
• Professional of the Year
• Male Citizen of the Year
• Female Citizen of the Year
• Organization of the year
• Agriculturalist of the Year
Nomination forms are available at the Tracy Chamber of Commerce website at www.tracychamber.org.
Each nomination requires a 200 word or more explanation of why the nominee should be considered for the award. Nominees do not need to be a member of the chamber of commerce.
Completed nomination forms are due to the chamber by no later than Dec. 16.
A committee will select the award winners who will be recognized at the 60th Annual Community Awards Gala on Jan. 28 at the Tracy Community Center.
The gala will have a social hour at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. and the awards presentation following.
Gala tickets are $100 and available at the chamber website or calling 835-2131.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
