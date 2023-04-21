Press staff report
American Legion James McDermott Post 172 in Tracy will host its 2022 Law and Order Awards and Dinner on Saturday at the American Legion Hall on Tracy Boulevard. The program includes a social hour, dinner and awards presentations.
Four local law enforcement officers and two firefighters have been nominated for awards, with the winners of Law Enforcement Officer of the Year and Firefighter of the Year to be announced during the awards ceremony.
Detective Brian Azevedo
Tracy Police Department
Azevedo has been an officer with the Tracy Police Department for 16 years. During that time he has worked on patrol, special enforcement team and currently he works as a robbery/homicide detective in the Investigations Bureau.
In 2022 Azevedo completed a home invasion investigation where he interviewed multiple victims and witnesses. This resulted in search warrants being executed at numerous residences where multiple suspects were taken into custody. For his work on this case Azevedo received the Chief’s Commendation Award.
In June 2022 Azevedo was the primary agent on a homicide investigation where he authored many search warrants and conducted numerous interviews which led to him identifying the suspects. Azevedo coordinated with other detectives in his unit to arrest numerous individuals.
Azevedo is known for making himself available to help patrol officers with follow-up on their cases. His commitment, dedication, tenacity, and teamwork make him a valuable member of the Tracy Police Department, and are the reasons Azevedo won the 2022 Tracy Police Department “Officer of the Year” award.
Sergeant Danny Lecce
California Highway Patrol – Tracy
Lecce has been a trusted and credible supervisor and mentor for fellow officers for the past 26 years.
One of his passions during his career is DUI enforcement, which included being a drug recognition expert and instructor. Lecce received several Mothers Against Drunk Driving Awards throughout his career.
Lecce has been instrumental in assisting officers during critical, traumatic, and life-changing incidents. As a member of the CHP’s peer support program he provided his expertise to help those around him work through the emotional or physical impacts that critical incidents have on people and their families.
One of the most notable and horrific critical incidents Sergeant Lecce has been involved with was a crash where two CHP officers sustained major and life-altering injuries. Lecce spent countless hours making sure those two officers received the best care possible, both emotionally and physically, and he made sure their families knew they were not forgotten.
Lecce takes pride in helping others, especially children, and demonstrates this every year with his devotion to the annual CHIPS for Kids toy drive. Lecce has personally seen that every child receives not just one toy but several.
Sergeant Eddie Chagoya
Defense Logistics Agency San Joaquin Police Department
Chagoya's dedication and attention to detail allowed for the safety and security of incoming and outgoing personnel at the local DLA sites, including military, civil service, contract personnel, and visitors.
He has led 220 anti-terrorism measures and served as team leader of this year's full-scale multiagency active shooter and mass casualty hazmat train derailment exercise.
In addition to his patrol duties, Chagoya investigated a theft case of missing high-value military items worth approximately $15,000. During the investigation Chagoya traced the thefts to four warehouses, narrowed down the time frame and location of the initial theft and correlated the connections shared by all four areas.
After he interviewed witnesses, obtained evidence, and compiled information he identified the perpetrator. The investigation was considered as a priority case for prosecution by the Office of the Inspector General.
Chagoya is also a Lead Field Training Officer, the most critical position within the field training program, requiring long hours, leadership, patience, attention to detail and strong communication skills. Through this program Chagoya has been a mentor, guide, and role model for the new officers.
Chagoya is active in his community as a Tracy Little League board member and coach, Tracy Babe Ruth Baseball coach, Mountain House Flag Football coach, and Sean Walsh Canine Foundation member.
Deputy Sheriff Michael Stewart
San Joaquin Sheriff’s Department
Stewart works swing shift, the busiest hours of the day, with the department’s patrol division, and is one of the officers with the department’s canine unit. Working with his partner, Canine “Duke,” the team apprehended numerous violent offenders.
On Feb. 19 Stewart and Duke assisted Tracy Police in searching for a potentially dangerous felon hiding in a train yard. During the search of a locomotive Duke alerted on a door inside and after several announcements to any potential suspects, Duke was released. Duke located the suspect and immediately apprehended him.
As Stewart followed Duke in, he heard his canine partner yelp in pain. Stewart deployed his Taser on the suspect, and then saw that Duke was bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds. While remaining calm, Stewart helped his partner back to their patrol unit where he had an emergency vet kit and rendered aid. Upon realizing that his partner’s injuries were life-threatening Stewart drove him to the nearest available vet hospital, where Duke died of his injuries.
Stewart is a native of Modesto and graduated from Enochs High School in 2009 where he played baseball. Continued playing baseball at Merced College and the University of La Verne graduating La Verne in 2013 with an associate’s Degree in Behavioral Science, and a Bachelors Degree in Kinesiology.
Stewart attended the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office Regional Training Academy in 2015 and joined the Stockton Unified School District Police Department in February 2016, where he worked as a patrol officer and school resource officer.
Stewart lateraled to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office in December 2017 and selected as a canine handler in 2020. He is currently training with his new canine partner Bravo.
Firefighter/Paramedic Carlton “Kelly” Slater
DLA Fire and Emergency Services San Joaquin
Slater, originally from South Central Los Angeles and a graduate of Compton High School, knew at an early age that he had a passion for helping people. His first job at the age of 15 was as a certified lifeguard. In 1996, Slater enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, which is where he began his career as a firefighter.
He promotes a safe work environment and actively suggests changes and improvements to processes. He volunteered to become a "Stop the Bleed" instructor, providing valuable education to community members on how to recognize and properly treat bleeding emergencies until first responders can arrive.
Slater created a labeling system for compartments in the ambulance and developed a color-coded medication sheet identifying the agency’s drugs and their most common uses. His efforts have better prepared the department’s EMTs to support paramedics. He has a strong understanding of department policies and regulatory requirements and proactively identifies and addresses safety hazards.
Slater is a mentor and role model to his colleagues, demonstrating a strong work ethic and positive attitude. His community involvement includes volunteering at the local food bank. He participates in beach clean-up events providing stewardship for our environment. He also assists with organizing and running charity fundraisers for local animal shelters.
Captain Kevin Meineke
South San Joaquin County Fire Authority
Meineke is a Stockton native born into a family of firefighters. His father served as a firefighter for what was Manteca-Lathrop Fire Department for several years and his older brother is nearing the end of his career as a Battalion Chief for the Oakland Fire Department.
Right after high school Meineke took the advice of his brother and attended Butte Fire Academy in the fall of 2000. He began his career as a volunteer firefighter for Delta Fire Protection District and also worked as an emergency medical technicial for American Medical Response in 2001. He attended paramedic school a couple of years after and became a licensed paramedic in 2004.
The Tracy Fire Department hired Meineke in April of 2006, and he has progressed through the ranks from firefighter to engineer and was promoted to Captain in 2018. He currently resides in Ripon with his wife of 16 years, Jennifer, his 16-year-old son Aiden, and 12-year-old daughter Elysa.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.